Mattie Moore
1913 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1913
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mattie Moore's passing at the age of 106 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home
5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, OH 44137
Nov
30
Wake
10:00a.m.
Lee Memorial AME
861 East 105th Street, Cleveland, Ohio
Nov
30
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Lee Memorial AME
861 East 105th Street, Cleveland, Ohio
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Lee Memorial AME
861 East 105th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44108
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I was drawn to Grandma Mattie because of her unconditional love that flowed from the LORD towards me and all.

I am so glad she is with our heavenly Father now, waiting until God gives her her glorified body just before God’s kingdom comes to earth.

Yes, I am looking forward to when all of we children of God get to be reunited in His presence alongside Grandma Mattie and our Christian family and friends.

What a reunion that will be!
Yvette (Smith) Bagley
Family
November 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Moore Family. Your love one is most definitely resting in GOD'S arms.
CandiceMarie
November 29, 2020
Dear Jerome, Mary & Moore Family,
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. We are here to support you. Praying for all of you.
In Christian Love, Aldersgate UMC Shepherds
Aldersgate UMC Shepherds
November 27, 2020