Maude Gaines
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1931
DIED
November 22, 2020
Maude Gaines's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville in Asheville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville website.

Published by Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
2:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nov
27
Viewing
2:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville 28803
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville 28803
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville
GUEST BOOK
Mrs. Maude and my mother Florence Childs were friends for years. Sorry to hear she has past, I will Pray for your family.
catherine childs
Friend
November 27, 2020
When I married Maude's son, I could not cook anything except fried potatoes. Being Irish/English I lived on potatoes. Maude taught me how to cook. She had been a cook at Asheville School for Boys and knew how to bake wonderfully. I would call her up and ask her how to fix almost anything. I will miss her calling me and saying 'what chu-doing?'
Brindia Gaines
Family
November 26, 2020