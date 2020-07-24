Maura P. Lauth, 98, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Friendship Village of South Hills.



She was born April 9, 1922, in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late John and Mae O'Connor Garry.

Mrs. Lauth worked as a Freight Claim Investigator with the Railroad.



She was the beloved wife for 58 years to the late William C. "Bill" Lauth; loving mother of Tim Lauth of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; cherished grandmother of Brendan (Becky) Lauth, Kevin (Kelly) Lauth and Alex (Victoria) Lauth; great-grandmother of Margaret, Violet, Maura, Rona and Zaeva; beloved sister of Sheila Keefe, James "Jimmy" Garry and the late Eileen Rowen and Kevin Garry; also survived by nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends will be welcome at 2828 Washington Road, Peters Township (724-941-3211) on Friday from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

