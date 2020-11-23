Menu
Maureen Godbey
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1950
DIED
October 29, 2020
Maureen Godbey's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, MO in Steelville, MO .

Published by Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, MO on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Apostolic Christian Tabernacle
11896 Hwy 19, Steelville, Missouri 65565
Funeral services provided by:
Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, MO
