Maureen Thuman
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1939
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Maureen Thuman's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel
1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. William Catholic Church
5411 Mahoning Ave Nw, Warren, Ohio 44483
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren
