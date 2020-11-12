Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maureen Trampler
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1938
DIED
November 10, 2020
Maureen Trampler's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Biondi Funeral Home in Nutley, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maureen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Biondi Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Biondi Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Biondi Funeral Home
540 Franklin Avenue, Nutley, New Jersey 07110
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
9:15a.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
120 Prospect St., Nutley, New Jersey 07110
Funeral services provided by:
Biondi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.