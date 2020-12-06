Menu
Maureen Weber
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1933
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Joseph Parish
Maureen Weber's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Published by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:25p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
110 N. 5th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin 54235
Jan
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
110 N. 5th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin 54235
Funeral services provided by:
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
