Maurice Henriquez's passing at the age of 21 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maurice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne website.
Published by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne on Nov. 14, 2020.
