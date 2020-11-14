Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maurice Henriquez
1999 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1999
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
philadelphia 76ers
Maurice Henriquez's passing at the age of 21 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maurice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home
20 East 22nd Street, Bayonne, New Jersey 07002
Nov
14
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home
20 East 22nd Street, Bayonne, New Jersey 07002
Funeral services provided by:
Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.