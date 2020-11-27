Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maurice Woodard
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
Maurice Woodard's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maurice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nampa Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Nampa Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Kohlerlawn Cemetery
, Nampa, Idaho
Funeral services provided by:
Nampa Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.