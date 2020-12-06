Menu
Mavis Forbes
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1938
DIED
October 9, 2020
ABOUT
Magnolia Cemetery
Mavis Forbes's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service in Philadelphia, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mavis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service website.

Published by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
