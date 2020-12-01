Menu
Max Carpenter
1952 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1952
DIED
November 24, 2020
Max Carpenter's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark, AL .

Published by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Assembly of God Church
7497 Highway 51, Ariton, Alabama 36311
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Ariton Cemetery
7497 Highway 51, Ariton, Alabama 36311
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
