Max Loy Fife passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was born August 6, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Loy Leland and Mildred Call Fife. He grew up in West Ogden, attended Ogden City schools and graduated from Ogden High in 1951.
Max married Joan Bitton in 1951 and had three sons, Stephen, Doug and Mike. They were later divorced.
He was drafted into the Army in 1956 and served with Company K, 47th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, Fort Eustis, Virginia and was honorably discharged in 1958. On January 30, 1959,
Max was married for time and eternity to his sweetheart, Donna Lue Gittins in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had four children, Teresa, Laurie, Chris and Sara. The family lived for several years in Roy and Clinton. Donna died in 2005. In 2007, he married Dona Green. She died in 2013.
He worked at Wood Motors and Merrill Bean Chevrolet in Ogden as a parts manager and later retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1993. He was a gifted auto mechanic and restored several vintage Ford Thunderbirds.
Max and Donna were avid golfers and spent countless hours on courses throughout the Wasatch Front with family and friends.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings.
Max is survived by sons, Stephen Fife of Salt Lake City; Doug (Denise) Fife, Roy; daughters, Teresa (Kevin) Firestone, West Haven; Sara Jean (Joel) Brown, Clinton; son, Chris (Shelia), Pleasant View; brother, Bobby (Suzanne) Fife, Ogden; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dean Fife, daughter, Laurie and son, Mike.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lotus Park Assisted Living of West Haven and Brio Hospice for their care and thoughtful compassion.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 22 July 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton City Cemetery, 750 West 800 North, Clinton, Utah.
For those who attend, please adhere to the recommended COVID-19 precautions.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.
