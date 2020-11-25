Menu
Maximus Thompson
2015 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 2015
DIED
November 16, 2020
Maximus Thompson's passing at the age of 5 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens in Clarkesville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maximus in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens website.

Published by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
