Maxine Bearly
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
United Methodist Church
Maxine Bearly's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home in Ottawa, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home website.

Published by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Goodrich Cemetery
17588 Evangeline Rd, Parker, Kansas 66072
Funeral services provided by:
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
