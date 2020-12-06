Maxine Blancett's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Beecher City, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maxine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lockart-Green Funeral Home website.
Published by Lockart-Green Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
