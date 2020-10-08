Alta Maxine Berrett Bradshaw, 95, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, while holding her grandson's hand.
Maxine was born at home in Riverton, Utah, on April 16, 1925, a daughter of Orin Everett and Nellie Roote Berrett. She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 1, 1933. She loved the Church and its teachings and enjoyed serving in many callings throughout her life.
Raised in Riverton Maxine attended Riverton Elementary School and graduated from Jordan High School. She studied piano at the McCune School of Music and Art in Salt Lake City. She played the organ and piano throughout her life, sharing her talent in several different settings in both the Ogden and Salt Lake City areas. A lifelong learner, Maxine took courses at Weber State College and at other schools as the opportunity allowed.
On November 3, 1943, Maxine married William Ernest Bradshaw in the Salt Lake Temple.
She was grateful to be able to travel with her husband during WWII. They saw all of the states in the USA several times in addition to many points of interest abroad.
As genealogist and member of the John Watts Berrett Family Organization for many years Maxine assisted in the research and the compilation of materials for the publication of that family's history. During her visits in England with her husband, they met several relatives including her mother's brother.
Maxine served as a teacher and a counselor in the Primary Presidency in the East Ogden 41st Ward as well as the YWMIA President and Relief Society President. She shared her musical talent by serving as Ward Pianist and Accompanist, Ward Music Coordinator, Choir Director, and Stake Jr. Sunday Music Coordinator. With her husband she was a missionary in the Ogden East Stake and a full time missionary for 18 months on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Maxine was keeper of student records at Weber State College in the Registrar's office and in the Department of Education. She was a computer terminal operator at IRS and later secretary to her husband at the Transamerica Occidental Life offices in Ogden. She was a member and officer of the Child Culture Club of Ogden.
Maxine enjoyed the love and association of her special mother, sister and brothers, step-brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in-laws and their families. She also loved cousins, close friends, and ward members. As Grandma she loved spending as much time as possible with her grandkids, making each one feel loved and special. Her amazingly loving nature allowed her to enrich the life of all who had the opportunity to know her.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband William Ernest Bradshaw, sister Joyce Thorup, her step-brothers Paul and Trussler Butterfield, and her step-sisters Ellen Walker, Essie Christensen, Verda Lester, Leone Lloyd, and Erda West. She is survived by two brothers Paul O. Berrett and Bernell Walker Berrett, and one step-brother Neil Butterfield. She is also survived by her children William Brent Bradshaw (Rebecca), Robert Berrett Bradshaw, and Denice Bradshaw Hillstrom (Steven), 13 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the hospice care providers and Covington Senior Living for their loving care.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family has chosen to have a limited private family ceremony at the gravesite. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions there will be no public viewing. Maxine's many beloved relatives and friends who would like to watch the services may watch Live-Stream at Noon, Friday October 9 at www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent. The live stream will also be available to watch later after the actual graveside service if that is more convenient.
