Maxine Crane
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1926
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Maxine Crane's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc in Meadville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc.
581 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc.
581 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335
Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc
