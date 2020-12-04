Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maxine Jacobi
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1933
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
Maxine Jacobi's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Love Funeral Home in Palmyra, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maxine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Love Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Love Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Love Funeral Home
14345 Greene Street, Palmyra, Indiana 47164
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Love Funeral Home
14345 Greene Street, Palmyra, Indiana 47164
Funeral services provided by:
Love Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.