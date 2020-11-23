Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maxine Mason
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1924
DIED
November 20, 2020
Maxine Mason's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maxine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Feller & Clark Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn
1860 South Center Street, Auburn, Indiana
Nov
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn
1860 South Center Street, Auburn, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Maxine was my Aunt who was married to my Mother, Helen (Mason ) Leas' only brother Robert Mason. I have lot's of fond memories of my vivacious Aunt. And am so thankful my Aunt & Uncle gave to me their daughter Sandy who is like a sister to me. Will miss your wonderful laughter & joy of life. Love, Natalie (Leas) Klostermann
Natalie (Leas) Klostermann
Family
November 22, 2020