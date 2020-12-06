Menu
May Kidd
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1936
DIED
October 25, 2020
May Kidd's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home in Sebring, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home website.

Published by Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Funeral service
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home
126 W. Vermont Ave., Sebring, Ohio 44672
Oct
29
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home
126 W. Vermont Ave., Sebring, Ohio 44672
Oct
29
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Highland Memorial Park
264 South 12th Street, Beloit, Ohio 44609
Funeral services provided by:
Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home
