May Reedy's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by GRAMKOW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Sanford, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of May in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the GRAMKOW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY website.
Published by GRAMKOW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.