On Thursday, October 15, 2020, MayLyn Passey, loving daughter, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 24.



MayLyn surprised Mom and Dad by arriving 13 weeks early. She was born weighing 1 lb 4oz on November 5, 1995 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Brent and Kerri Jo Weight Passey.



MayLyn brought joy to those around her. She was a talented dancer and figure skater. MayLyn loved animals, especially cats. She would often share photos of her cats, Sundayna and KayLey Puff. MayLyn was a passionate collector of antique cash registers. She would dream about where they have been and who might have used them. She was a member of a cash registers collector's club. MayLyn was very active on eBay where she loved to comment on seller's items and shop for cash registers, drums, and CDs. She loved listening to deep house lounge music and composed songs with her conga and bongo drums. MayLyn enjoyed helping her mom teach the nursery children in Primary. She had a great love and compassion for children, especially those with special needs, and knew how to make them feel loved. Over the last several years, MayLyn was loving and patient as she dedicated herself to caring for her mother's health.



MayLyn was preceded in death by her cousins Megan Passey and Daniel Weight as well as her grandparents Eldean and Carol Rawle Weight, whom she had a very close relationship with. She is survived by her mother Kerri Jo Passey, father Brent Passey, grandparents Robert and Lorraine Passey, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



There will be a private graveside service for family on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton. Please social distance and wear a mask for the graveside service. Due to health concerns with COVID19, we regret there will not be a viewing.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation may be sent to a fund in MayLyn's name to the Venmo account @JimPinkston (subject: MayLyn). Our family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who showed loving kindness and care for MayLyn. We are especially grateful for the dedicated teachers, mentors, and members of the Orchard Grove Ward for their love and service.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.