Maynard Bok
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1937
DIED
November 23, 2020
Maynard Bok's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove, OH .

Published by Hartman Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Prayers of comfort for your loss, Audra and the Bok family.
Carla Miller
Friend
November 28, 2020
Cindy Basinger
November 27, 2020
We are so sorry about Uncle Maynard! This has been an awful time for him and he is at peace now. Till we meet again Uncle Maynard...RIP.
Cindy Basinger
Family
November 27, 2020
I will remember Maynard as quick with a smile, his passion and talent for bowling and kindness toward our family. My condolences to the Bok family.
Steve Dackin
Friend
November 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of this. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.
Tracy Rhoades
November 25, 2020
May God wrap his loving arms around all of you and give you peace through these difficult times.
Peg Lamb
Friend
November 25, 2020
Tim and Amy, so sorry for your loss. The entire Bok family is in our prayers.
Fred and Shirley Hawkins
Family
November 25, 2020
Maynard you will be missed ! It was only a little over a week ago that we saw you at 20th watching Audra bowl. We mused some about your need to return to the sport that you dominated. It was great to stand at the counter and see you and Don Boyed converse. I will always treasure the memory of that last Bok smile and the sparkle of your eyes as you prepped to leave the lanes only now to feel the permanency of it ! God Speed my friend and teammate ! Be blessed Audra and Tim!
Jack Hammill
Friend
November 24, 2020
Candy, Tim And Todd, Sorry to hear of your dad's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Alan Green
Friend
November 24, 2020
Tim and Amy: Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Rick Bracy
Friend
November 24, 2020