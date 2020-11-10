Menu
Megghan Duffy
1997 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1997
DIED
November 6, 2020
Megghan Duffy's passing at the age of 23 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
To The Dufy Family,

What an amazing young woman! Megghan is an inspiration to all, young and old. She will indeed make a difference in the lives she touched and future ones to come.
May this beautiful young woman Rest In Peace and for the short time Megghan was with you, she was truly a blessing. Comfort, peace and strength be with you all and may your hearts stay full of her precious memories.


November 11, 2020
To the Duffy's. I am so very sorry for your loss, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joanne Kreidler-Norris
November 10, 2020
Duffy family Cindy & I offer our condolences on your loss
Scott Mitchell
November 10, 2020
Shari & Family, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
With Deepest Sympathy,
Sarah Bergeron
Sarah Bergeron
Family
November 10, 2020