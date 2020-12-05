Menu
Mekhi Williams
2003 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 2003
DIED
November 18, 2020
Mekhi Williams's passing at the age of 16 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc in Lima, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lima Civic and Convention Center
Dec
2
Service
12:00p.m.
Lima Civic and Convention Center
Dec
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lima Civic
7 Town Square, Lima, Ohio 45801
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Terresha
Family
December 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Terresha Bagley
Friend
November 30, 2020
My cousin Khi was a loving person didn’t hurt anyone Imma really miss him he loved me so much and made sure I was okay I would never forget the time when we played basketball and he said lil cuz you gonna be in the WNBA soon just keep going and imma be right behind you and now he’s gone but imma hoop for you cousin I love you get your rest now
Annaniesha
Family
November 25, 2020
Are prayers are with you and your family. Mekhi was taken away from us at a very young age.He'll be missed by everyone who life he touched. Gone but will never be forgotten. Miss you my adpoted Grandson.
Pam, Tony and Darius Gordon
Friend
November 24, 2020
Love you my friend .You will be miss.
Jacquelyn Watson
Friend
November 23, 2020