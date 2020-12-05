Mekhi Williams's passing at the age of 16 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc in Lima, OH .
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
