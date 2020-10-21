Melanie Dee Hatch gained her angel wings when she was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on October 12th, 2020 at the tender age of 49.



Melanie was born January 22, 1971 in Evanston, Wyoming to Sidney William Thornock and the late Karen June Thornock. She spent her childhood in Mountain View Wyoming where she attended school and graduated with the class of 1989.



At the age of 18, she met, fell in love with and later married Ray Moss Hatch on March 3, 1990. They later was sealed together for time and all eternity.



From this loving marriage they welcomed their three lovely children Alyssa Karen Page, Colton Ray Hatch and Lucas William Hatch into this world.



Melanie was a wonderful wife and mother.



She enjoyed dancing, scrapbooking pictures of her children, hosting Stamping Up and Pampered Chief parties, sewing, decorating her home, yard work, riding four wheelers in the mountains, camping at Bear Lake and was up for a last minute road trip with her sister.



Melanie's treasures in life was always her husband and children, but the sparkle of her eye named James Ray Page called her Nana.



Melanie is a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints. She held a few callings throughout her life. The last calling was sending Birthday cards to her Brothers and Sisters in her ward.



Melanie was preceded in death by her Mother Karen June Thornock, In-laws Minnie Leona Hatch and Calvin Ray Hatch.



She is survived by her husband, Ray Moss Hatch; Daughter Alyssa Karen Page (JD), Sons Colton Ray Hatch and Lucas William Hatch all of Layton Utah. Sister Wendy Michelle Lester (Varrin) of Evanston Wyoming and Father Sidney William Thornock (Sharol) of Fort Bridger Wyoming, along with many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services and Viewings will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 789 East Wasatch Drive, Layton, Utah. Viewing times will be Friday October 23, 6pm-8pm Saturday October 24, 11:30am-12:30pm. Funeral service will begin Saturday at 1:00pm. She will be buried at the Bountiful City Cemetery if you would like to join the family in a more social distant setting.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.