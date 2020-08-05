Melanie Ann McFarland Wilder, 54, was born to Robert K. and Marilynn Gibbs McFarland, in Ogden Utah.



Melanie graduated from Ogden High School in the class of 1984.



On March 22, 1986, Melanie married Pete Wilder.



Their two Airedales Dogs, Truman, and Jake were like their children. They had 16 wonderful years together but later divorced. Pete and Melanie remained good friends thereafter.



Melanie was a member of Washington Heights Baptist Church. Melanie's favorite Bible verse was, "Matthew 6:34" "Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will



worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own".



Melanie worked for UPS for several years as a route driver, and later worked as a bus driver for UTA, and was successfully promoted as one of the earliest Front Runner Engineer drivers.



Melanie was very creative; she had an eye for fashion and decorating. She was always friendly to whoever she came in contact with.



We will miss her big beautiful blue eyes, her sweet smile, and her unique laugh.



Melanie had a special bond that only sisters can have, with her best friend and sister Lisa.



Melanie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert K and Marilynn McFarland.



Melanie is survived by her older brother, Bob (Renae) McFarland, and her sister Lisa (Lyle) Bailey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Private Family Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden Utah. under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.