Melanie Merwin was welcomed into this world on the morning of February 26, 1975 to Ray G. Howe and Sandy M. Howe. Melanie unexpectedly left this earth at the young age of 45 to be with all her loved ones in heaven on the evening of July 3, 2020.



Melanie was a bright light that touched everyone she met, she was also a fierce force to be reckoned with. She always made everyone around her feel so loved and appreciated. There was never a time that you wouldn't find her smiling, laughing and making all around her feel welcome.



Melanie cherished her family the most, her mission in life was to work hard every day to ensure they always had everything that they would need, that they always knew how much she loved and cherished them. Melanie welcomed her son Andrew Scot Morgan on June 28, 1994. She absolutely adored her little blonde haired blue eyed boy. Together they spent many weekends at drift events where they both shared a love for drifting and adrenaline. Melanie welcomed her daughter Avery Marie Morgan on Sept 21, 1998. She always loved and laughed at how much Avery was just like her, and she was such a sassy pants when she was little. Melanie loved the many weekends when she and Avery would spend time crafting, thrifting and camping out at the lake fishing.



Melanie met the love of her life, best friend, and life companion Dave Merwin. They later completed their forever family with their unity in marriage on August 2, 2014. The day Melanie met Dave you could tell he was her dream come true and she's been waiting her whole life for him. They clicked from day one and they just got each other. They lived their life for one another with only love, support and happiness.



Melanie most looked forward to camping and fishing with her family. They were always planning camping and fishing trips whether they were local or states away. She found so much joy when it was time to pack up the trailer, throw the fishing poles in it and hit the road with Dave. They made memories to last a lifetime when they were on their adventures. Some of Melanie's favorites were when they went to Louisiana, Montana, the Oregon coast and the black hills. During the winter months you could always find them out on the ice and Melanie was trying to snag the biggest fish in the lake.



Melanie loved her career at Wells Fargo Bank. She always loved her job and she excelled at everything she did there. She was so proud of the work she did and how far she had grown with the company. Melanie made so many lifelong friends while working at Wells Fargo.



The one thing that everyone knew about Melanie is how important family was to her. She was always raving about her children and all the love that her and Dave shared. She always made sure to be at all life events, and functions of her siblings and nieces and nephews. There wasn't ever a time where someone couldn't call her and she wouldn't drop everything to be there for them. This World lost one of the best and there will always be a huge hole in our hearts, but one thing that Melanie would always say and she would want us to continue to do is, "do the things that make you happy."



Melanie Merwin is preceded in death by her dad Ray G. Howe, Her beloved step-son Alex Merwin, Her pop Rulon Fairholm, her aunt Diana Smith and her uncle Albert Howe. Melanie was welcomed home with open arms by so many of her loved ones.



Melanie Merwin is survived by her soul mate Dave Merwin, her children Andrew Morgan and Avery Morgan, her parents Sandy and Ken Fairholm, her siblings Randy Howe (Heidi), Amanda Harmon (Brandon), Tyler Fairholm (Jessica), her sister-in-laws Brenda Southerland (Chris), Cathy Cabral (Juan), Jeannine Benvenutto, and her brother-in-law Kenneth Young (Kendra) and her mother-in-law Judy Morgan. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews that she loved and adored so much. Mason Howe, Courtny Howe, Elijah Howe, Rylee Rodriguez, Jarryn Howe and Connor Fairholm. They have all been so blessed to have such an amazing aunt in their life.



Services for our beloved Melanie "Chicken" Merwin will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Road, Layton, UT. Friends can come and visit with family an hour prior to services.



There will be a celebration dinner following the services at her favorite sister's house at 2358 W. 2500 N., Clinton, UT. Everyone is invited to come, eat, share a beer and celebrate a beautiful life.



Our family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all her friends that have shown us so much love and support during this time. We would also like to give a huge thank you to Crystal "Chucky" Burkhart and Jennifer "Parkay" Liston who were always more like family. Thank you for everything you have done and for loving chicken so fiercely!



Fish on Melanie!

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.