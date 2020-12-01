Menu
Melanie Spano
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1958
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Melanie Spano's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva in Geneva, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva website.

Published by Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva
203 South Commerce Street, Geneva, Alabama 36340
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva
203 South Commerce Street, Geneva, Alabama 36340
Funeral services provided by:
Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva
