Our fun-loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Plain City by the side of her faithful partner Crale, at the age of 65, from complications of a stroke in November.Melinda was born in Ogden to Dale Lamar Knight and Edna Robison Knight on August 21, 1954. She grew up on North Street with her brother Dee Knight and sister Susan Knight (Wright), whom she adored.Melinda graduated from Ben Lomond High in 1972. Shortly after she meet Crale Costley and they began their life together. Soon came along Brandee, and then Chess. They made their forever home in Plain City. Mom stayed home to raise us until she started her career at IRS. She retired after 27 years.Melinda and Crale had a passion for horses. That would include the Chariot races, where they met each other, flat track races, going to the NFR every year with their best friends. Let's not forget their fishing trips with friends and grandkids. The stories they would tell.Melinda was an excellent cook. You never went hungry at her table. She had a spunky attitude with a sharp quick wit, that would make you laugh all day. She was everyone's ultimate cheerleader. She had a gift of making you feel special when you were with her. She had a tender love for each of her grandkids. All the many hugs and kisses they were showered with in her presence.Melinda would like to thank each and every one of you, for your continual care and support to her and our family. She felt all your special prayers for us.She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Bill and Ruth Costley, Bruce Costley, Michael Costley.Melinda is survived by her husband, Crale of Plain City. Her children, Brandee (Kemp) Flint, of West Haven; Chess Costley of Plain City; seven grandchildren; Chance Costley, Hadlee Hudgens, Lyndee Costley, Kallee Flint, Cooper Costley, Clayton Costley, Case Costley.Also surviving; brother Dee and (Joyce) Knight, of Farr West, sister Susan Wright, of Washington. Many special Nieces and Nephews Connie Costley, New Mexico; Nolan and Mary Costley, Kaysville, Brett Costley, Ogden; Kevon and Brent Miller, Millville; Blake and Debbie Costley, Plain City; Shane and Julie Costley, Arizona; Chad and Sheryl Costley, Plain City.A very special thank you to Carilyn, Deb and John with Solstice Hospice. We truly appreciate your kindness and care for our sweet Lindy. She really loved you!A short family viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20th, at 9 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A graveside service will be held in the North Morgan Cemetery.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.