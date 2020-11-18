Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melinda Hamilton
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1939
DIED
November 16, 2020
Melinda Hamilton's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg in Flemingsburg, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melinda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home
150 W. Water Street, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041
Funeral services provided by:
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.