Melinda Stampe's passing at the age of 50 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services in Wallace, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melinda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services website.
Published by Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
