Melinda Stampe
1970 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1970
DIED
November 26, 2020
Melinda Stampe's passing at the age of 50 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services in Wallace, NC .

Published by Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Residence
1074 Wellstown Road, Teachey, North Carolina
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Wallace
408 west main street, wallace, North Carolina
Nov
29
Interment
3:00p.m.
Rockfish Memorial Cemetery
6270 nc hwy 41, wallace, North Carolina
I have never met a woman with the Faith this woman has demonstrated during her battle with cancer. My heart goes out to her family during this time.
Beverly Benton
Friend
November 28, 2020