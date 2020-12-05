Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melissa Anderson
1968 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1968
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Penn State University
Melissa Anderson's passing at the age of 52 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheetz Funeral Home Inc in Mount Joy, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melissa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheetz Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sheetz Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
16 E Main St, Mount Joy, PA 17552
Funeral services provided by:
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I remember Mrs. Anderson from my years of daycare at ECCC ... and I am 27 years old. She was always so sweet, and clearly left an impression on me. My condolences to the family. May your memories bring you comfort.
Megan Leitzell
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
It's been a blessing working with Melissa. I am going to Miss her Tremendously.
Emily
Coworker
December 3, 2020
My daughter had her as a teacher at ECCC and we loved Her! She was one great teacher! So kind, patience and caring. One of our favorites!! She had a great laugh!! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for you all.
Heather
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020