Our beloved mom, sister, wife and friend died on July 3, 2020 with her best friend and husband Jason at her side. Missy was born in Bountiful, Utah to Bonnie Pelton and attended Viewmont High School where she met the love of her life Jason Bessey in 1994. Missy became a mom when the couple welcomed Mykelle in 1995, followed by Daxton in 1999 and London in 2007. Being a wife, mom and a grandma were among the greatest joys of Missy's life.



Best friends and "partners in crime" Missy and Jason married on Friday the 13th, of July 2001 in Bountiful, Utah surrounded by friends and family. It was a wonderful celebration of the love shared by all. Over the years Missy worked in retail and most recently at Lee's Marketplace in North Salt Lake as Assistant Manager in the Deli. Customers and coworkers enjoyed seeing her every day as she was a hard-working and dedicated employee.



Her family was the most important thing to Missy and together they had numerous adventures. On the weekends they could be found camping, enjoying the great outdoors, riding dirt bikes, shooting guns, going to the race track and people watching at Lagoon. Everyone enjoyed her amazing cooking – she made a mean chile verde on game day. Missy always had a cold beverage at her side, usually with a slice of lime cut just her way. Missy loved the sunshine and relaxing in the back yard, she had a green thumb and her flowers and yard were always stunning. She glowed in her signature tank top, shorts, flip flops and most of all when she flashed her gorgeous smile.



Missy had a great sense of humor, she was witty, funny and candid. She called life the way she saw it and you knew where she, you and everyone else stood once that call was made. She was tough as nails yet loving and caring. She was a great mom not only to her kids, but their friends and several others who came along. In addition to that she was a dog, cat and a lizard mom. She loved the University of Utah and once football season started red and black "U" gear decked the house, the yard and the wardrobes of the entire family. Missy could "celebrate her way out of a paper bag" and she loved the holidays. Being the firecracker that she was, the 4th of July was her favorite, with Halloween a close second. She would dress up in costumes and decorate to the hilt, which delighted family and her many friends.



Missy is survived by her husband Jason Bessey, daughters Mykelle and London, son Daxton and Kelsey Glines, grandsons Cache and Hayes. Grandmother Louise Brown "Grandma Weezer", sister Lesa Pelton Price (Terry) her beloved dog Nitro and other extended family members. Preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Pelton and in-laws Mike and Becky Bessey.



A viewing will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 6 – 9 pm at the LDS church at 1509 W 1500 S in Woods Cross. Service on Friday July 10, 2020 at 10 am the Bountiful Jeep Posse Building 250 W 1050 S. We request that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed.



A GoFundMe account has been set up and an account at America First Credit Union has been established by her work family at Lee's Marketplace. The family wishes to thank Lee's Marketplace for the love and support they have shown during this time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or the Utah Humane Society.





