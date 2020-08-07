Melissa Arlene Craig (Estes) Hamblin of Syracuse, Utah passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Clearfield, Utah due to complications from COVID-19. She was 90 years old. Arlene was born September 28, 1929 in Portland, Multnomah, Oregon and raised and educated in Lawton, Comanche, Oklahoma. She is the daughter of Lannidus Ambler Estes (aka Harry L. Craig), and Vera Cameron Strickland. She married LaMar Richard Hamblin on March 4, 1948 in the First Congregational Church in Lawton, Oklahoma. She later joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has been a faithful member ever since. She has held many callings over the years, including serving a 1996-97 mission with her wonderful husband to Vancouver, British Columbia.
She adored her 'poet grandfather' Edward Alexander Strickland, and developed a great talent and love also, for poetry and writing. She became a lifetime member of the League of Utah Writers, where she served as president in 1980-81. Arlene served as the president of Wasatch Writers several times, as well as secretary and newsletter editor. As a photo journalist and free-lance magazine article writer, she spent many years doing what she loved.
Arlene and LaMar spent many summers as caretakers for their Stake Camp near East Canyon, and Morgan, UT. During this time, she began writing lyrics for hymns, which were entered in the Ensign Hymn Contest, receiving many awards.
Reading, oil painting and letter writing brought her much joy. She loved to watch a good Dallas Cowboy football game too! Arlene always kept in touch with family and friends through cards and letters.
She is survived by her children, Jenny Marlene (David) Hawks, David LaMar (Diana) Hamblin, Steven Ralph (Jan) Hamblin, Robert Thomas (Stephanie) Hamblin and Timothy Craig Hamblin. She is the mother of 6, grandmother of 23, with 63 great grandchildren and 10 gg grandchildren, plus 27 spouses = 129 posterity!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Marjory June Vargas; brothers Robert Thomas Craig and Lawrence Merle Muller; son Michael Richard Hamblin; and grandson Isaac Brian Hawks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, at 11:00 a.m. for her children only, at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 S 1000 W, Syracuse, UT 84075.
The graveside service may be viewed at 11:00 a.m. at the "Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park" Facebook page and viewed on her obituary page at: www.myers-mortuary.com
. Services may be viewed later if you can't attend live.
The family will be holding a "Celebration of Life" in her honor, when it's possible for us to safely be together.
We express our sincere gratitude, thanks and love to the many caregivers at Rocky Mountain Care Center, for the loving care they gave our mother. Because we lost precious time with Mom due to COVID-19, you became her family, and we love you for that! You truly are angels! We also thank those from Myers Mortuary who have been so thoughtful and kind in taking care of Mom.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.