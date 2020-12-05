Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melissa Lamesch
1993 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1993
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Melissa Lamesch's passing at the age of 27 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home in Oregon, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melissa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.