It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Melissa Blagovich Miller, age 55, unexpectedly at her home on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Melissa was a 1982 graduate of Churchill Area High School and received her collegiate education at the Pennsylvania State University. Upon earning her BS in Accounting, she embarked on a successful career in retail management working for various establishments. Married for 30 years to her high school sweetheart, Patrick, Melissa would say that her single greatest achievement was being a mother to her beautiful daughters, Makenzie and Delaney. She was beyond proud of the young women she and Pat raised.
Melissa is predeceased by her father Melvin Blagovich and survived by her beloved husband Patrick Miller and daughters Makenzie and Delaney, mother Dorothy (Lucas) Blagovich, sister Staci (Morgan) Dunbar, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome on Thursday, July 23, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Avenue, Turtle Creek, (412-823-9350).
A private service will be held on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Melissa's memory by making a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
, in her name.
