Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melissa Mitchell
1969 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1969
DIED
November 9, 2020
Melissa Mitchell's passing at the age of 50 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Funeral Home in Chelsea, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melissa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Smith Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Ave., Chelsea, Massachusetts 02150
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.