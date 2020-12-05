Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melissa Smith
1965 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1965
DIED
June 17, 2020
Melissa Smith's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melissa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tate Funeral Home - Jasper website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Tate Funeral Home
950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper, Tennessee 37347
Jun
23
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Tate Funeral Home
950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper, Tennessee 37347
Funeral services provided by:
Tate Funeral Home - Jasper
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.