In the evening hours of November 24, 2020, Melladene Wilkins peacefully concluded her earthly journey precisely as she desired, in her own home, surrounded by her loving family. As the oldest of eight children, born to Byron Owen Court and Bertha Ann Brown Court in Garfield, Utah, Melladene was raised alongside 7 siblings, Ray Court, Gail Court (Rossberg), Janice Court (Vandemere ) Gary Court, Joanne Court, Grant Court and Samuel Court. Melladene was raised in Garfield, Utah and then later, the Court family moved to Magna, Utah, where many family memories were created.
Throughout her life, Melladene spoke of her enjoyable childhood memories, which included swimming in the pool in Garfield, boating in her father's homemade yacht in the Great Salt Lake, working on her grandparent's farm in Malad, Idaho and riding the Bamberger Trolley to the beaches of the Great Salt Lake to attend dances at the Saltair Amusement Park. She married Russell Mack Wilkins in the Salt Lake Temple on November 23, 1948, and together they moved to Logan Utah, subsequently moving to Woods Cross, Utah, where three of their four children were born. Soon thereafter Mack and Melladene moved to Bountiful, Utah, where their youngest daughter was born. They lived the remainder of their lives in their home in Bountiful, Utah.
Melladene (affectionately referred to as "Mom" and "Grandma Melladene") enjoyed reading, oil painting, music and singing duets with her sister, Janice, as well as singing in the church choir. Yet, being a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, most of all she loved leading the music for 12 years in the Val Verde 6th Ward and serving the Lord in many and diverse capacities throughout her life. She also spent every Thursday at the Bountiful, Utah Temple with dear friends and in dedication to her family; she devoted numerous hours to lovingly researching genealogy.
Additionally, Melladene enjoyed the standing of an enthusiastic member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and the neighborhood book club, while unfailingly participating in water aerobics every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Bountiful Rec. Center with her beloved friends the "swimming pool ladies". Melladene was begrudgingly forced by the spread of COVID to discontinue swimming with the "pool ladies" at 90 years of age, which was a great loss for Melladene.
And so, in keeping with the custom of Mom and Dad's precisely timed events, on November 24, 2020, it was with true joy and tranquilly that Mom was reunited with Dad so they could celebrate their 72-wedding anniversary together. The family is, and will be eternally grateful for their earthly and heavenly union.
Melladene is preceded in death by her eternal companion, (Russel Mack Wilkins), her parents (Byron and Bertha Court), sister, (Joanne Court), brothers (Gary Court and Ray Court), sister-in-law and brother in-law (Lynda Court and Harold Rossberg respectively) and a grandson (Cory Sovereen). Our mother is survived by four children, Debbie Bennion (Bob), Kim Green, Court Wilkins (Vicki) and Vallerie Wilkins, whom mom acclaimed all to be "very wonderful and helpful". Our grandmother is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, for whom she holds a deep and eternal love.
Due to COVID, no formal services will be held at this time. A private family viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, Bountiful Utah on 12/03/2020, followed by a private, family graveside service at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Graveside Service to be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory
