Melody Adkins's passing on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reichard Funeral Home in Union City, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melody in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reichard Funeral Home website.
Published by Reichard Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
