Melody Harris Moss, 68, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in her sleep on October 10, 2020. She was a resident of Roy, Utah. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 4, 1952 to her dear parents, John and Shirley (Ostler) Harris. She was the first of four children.



She attended Blackfoot High School, Ricks College, BYU and finally Weber State College where she received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Her schooling years brought her much joy. She was a cheerleader and loved rallying the crowds for her beloved Blackfoot Broncos. She was a part of many clubs, voted Prom Queen and was a true friend to all. She cherished the many friendships she made in college. She was part of the Freedom Singers and spoke often of the fond memories she made there.



She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile, Santiago. It was there that she met Elder Moss, who would later become the love of her life. Melody married Cory Ralph Moss in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 20, 1978. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Monica, Skyler and Marcus.



She was a teacher for over 26 years. She taught at Mound Fort Middle School and was involved with Special Olympics and Education. She taught 1st grade at Holt but spent the majority of her years with the 2nd graders at Doxey Elementary in Sunset. She retired in 2016. Her eyes would always well up with tears every time a former student would recognize her and say hello, often times grown with a family of their own. Her school children meant so much to her!



Melody's family was her whole world. She loved nothing more than just being together. Her idea of a perfect night was watching a movie, eating popcorn or chips & salsa for dinner and playing a game of Shanghai with her family (and hopefully winning!) She loved to laugh and found humor and purpose in every day. She surrounded herself with beautiful friends who shared her love and zeal for life!



Her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ meant everything to her. She faithfully served in many callings throughout her life. Her time spent as the Relief Society and Primary President were two especially impactful callings. The Savior was her dearest friend. All who knew her could testify to that. She cared deeply for everyone and prayed constantly to be a light and help in other's lives. And that she was. Melody was a patriot who deeply loved her country and her many freedoms. She was tender-hearted and wore her heart on her sleeve. Her sacrifices made for her family continue on, even in her death. She will be missed every day until we meet again. Surely the words from the Lord that she longed to hear were heard. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." She fought the good fight, she finished the race, she kept the faith.



She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley. She leaves behind a loving husband Cory, daughter Monica Parker (Russ) of Syracuse; son Skyler Moss (Shalee) of West Haven; son Marcus Moss (Salt Lake) and six precious grandchildren; Sloane, Nash, Whess, Denz, Louie and Mack, whom she adored with all her heart.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday night, October 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery.





