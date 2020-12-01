Menu
Melva Cutshall
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1940
DIED
November 29, 2020
Melva Cutshall's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc in Battle Creek, MI .

Published by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richard A. Henry Funeral Home
703 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Catholic Church
61 North 23rd Street, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015
Funeral services provided by:
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
