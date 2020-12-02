Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melva Moser
1952 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1952
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
Melva Moser's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso in Valparaiso, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melva in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bartholomew Funeral Home
102 E. Monroe St., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383
Funeral services provided by:
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.