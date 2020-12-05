Menu
Melvin Butler
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1928
DIED
November 13, 2020
Melvin Butler's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria in Alexandria, LA .

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Garden of Memories Cemetery
2033 Eddie Williams Blvd, Alexandria, Louisiana 71302
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
