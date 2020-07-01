Melvin "Duncan" Corpening died of a heart failure early the afternoon on June 26, 2020. He was born July 31, 1948 to Archie and Irene Corpening in Lenoir, North Corolina. He spent his youth learning to hunt, playing pool and chess, and karate. While in high school he played football, and ran track where he set the record for the fastest mile which has only recently been broken.
He served in the US Army, and was sent to Viet Nam. When he returned, he opened his own dojo (teaching karate). Duncan had amazing physical prowess and could jump over cars. He came to Utah in the 1970's intending to return to North Carolina, but each time he tried, something held him back. It was not until the mid-1980's that he discovered what it was - he met and married the love of his life, Leslie.
He spent his days working as a nurse and spent his nights playing basketball and dominoes. He attended SLCC earning an LPN and an RN. He then attended Weber State College earning his BSN.
He loved his motorcycle, and hit the road with Al and Tony to Sturgis. Duncan, Tackett and Mark would talk basketball, then argue about basketball. He later played dominoes with James, Al, and the gang.
Melvin is survived by his wife Leslie and his five children: Travis, Tay Tay, Zachery, Nico and Chloe. He is also survived by his mother, Irene Corpening, brothers James "Mousey", Jackie (Tammy), Michael (Jennifer), also his sister Corinthia Dula and Rosemarie Hood. He is preceded in death by his father Archie, his sister Juristine Caldwell, his dearly loved half-brother, Gene, Isaiah and younger brother Johnny, and baby sister Joyce, his sister-in-law Trish and brother-in-law Roger.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6-8 at Russon Mortuary, 295 No. Main St, Bountiful. A private family viewing will be held Thursday, prior to services. Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.
Due to Covid-19, we ask that children not attend, please refrain from hugging, shaking hands and please practice social distancing. Please wear masks.
Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.