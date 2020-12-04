Melvin Fulk's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Triplett & Neal Funeral Homes in Louisville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Triplett & Neal Funeral Homes website.
Published by Triplett & Neal Funeral Homes on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.