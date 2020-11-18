Menu
Melvin Heckart
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1946
DIED
November 14, 2020
Melvin Heckart's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services in Norwalk, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street, Norwalk, Iowa 50205
Nov
20
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street, Norwalk, Iowa 50205
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Shaul Cemetery
1339 Bluegrass Road, Ottumwa, Iowa 52501
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
