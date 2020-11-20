Menu
Melvin Heckathorn
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1935
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Vietnam War
Melvin Heckathorn's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slomski Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Published by Slomski Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
PA Soldiers & Sailors Home Cemetery
560 East 3rd St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16507
Funeral services provided by:
Slomski Funeral Home
