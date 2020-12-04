Menu
Melvin Heidelberg
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1944
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Kansas State University
United States Army
Melvin Heidelberg's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
